Wanda H. Maddox
KYLE — On the evening of Thursday January 20th, 2022, Wanda Maddox passed away quietly in the home of her son and daughter-in-law surrounded by family, at the age of 91. Wanda, born in La Ward, Texas in 1930, was the eighth of nine children born to Lawrence and his wife Ima Clyde. Wanda spent much of her childhood on the Ward Ranch where her father worked as a Foreman. In her early teen years she lived with her paternal grandparents near Waxahachie, Texas. At fourteen she returned to Victoria, TX and began working at the Officer’s Club on the nearby Victoria Airbase. It was during her time working at the Foster Field Airbase that she met the man who would be her husband and love of her life, Sim Maddox, whom she married on December 27th, 1946. Following their marriage, Simpson began working for the Civil Service which precipitated a grand tour of the country, moving from base to base, beginning in Oklahoma, on to Montana, then to Georgia, before returning to Texas. Wanda gave birth to their first child, Bruce, in March1965 in Georgia. She gave birth to their second child, Faye in September 1967, in Texas. In April 1978 her husband, Simpson “Jr.”, passed away. Following his death Wanda worked for the Austin ISD Food Services Department until her retirement at the age of 65. Wanda moved from her home, the house where she raised her children, in South Austin in May of 2007, staying close by her daughter Faye and her husband for many years, before setting up her household in Kyle,Texas in the home of her son Bruce and his wife in November 2020. Wanda attended the nuptials of her son Bruce to Kymberley,in May of 1998, and her daughter Faye was married to Brad,i n November of 2008.
She celebrated the additions to her family of three grandchildren, LeAnne, in September of 1983, Edward in October of 1992, and the adoption of Luke, in August 2012; as well as the birth of her great grandchild Nausicaa,in March of2015. In addition to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild, Wanda is survived by her youngest sister Louise of Victoria.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Sim, her parents Lawrence and Ima, and her siblings, Helen, Woodrow, Charles, Betty Jo, Glen, Ruby Mae, and Gene.
The family welcomes visitors to attend a viewing at Harrell Funeral Home of Kyle, at 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX, 78640 on Thursday, January 27th, 2022, from 5pm to 8pm.At the Thursday viewing there will be a semi-private space set aside for audio recordings, the family encourages visitors to share and record stories, memories, and anecdotes about Wanda which will be preserved in her memory.
Services will be held at Harrell Funeral Home of Kyle, at 10am on Friday, January 28th, 2022, followed by transportation to Victoria for a small service at Grace Memorial Chapel and interment at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
