WANDA RAE JOHNSON ROSENBERG - Wanda Rae Macha Johnson, 85, of Rosenberg, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Wanda was born in Ganado, Texas to the late Raymond Joseph Macha and Hattie Ann Lesak Macha Mauch on October 18, 1934. Wanda was a retired artist and beloved mother. She married Marvin Oscar (Mo) Johnson on October 1, 1951, in Edinburg, Texas and after raising seven children she pursued a career as a professional artist, with much success. She traveled throughout Texas to many arts and crafts fairs to sell her paintings, with her biggest show the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She was truly a talented artist. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Donna Lynn Sedoo; and grandson, David Andres Johnson. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Raymond (Edisa) Johnson and Kevin Wayne (Maribel) Johnson; daughters, Sharon Marie (Michael) Ackley, Brenda Kay Jones, Ann Estelle Holder, and Connie Rae Johnson; sister, Mary Jane Harrington; brothers, Raymond Joseph (Paula) Macha, Jr. and Michael Dwayne (Susie) Macha. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild, all of whom will cherish her memory. For Tuesday and Wednesday Visitation and Service information please go to www.richardsoncolonial.com. Wanda was a long-time member of the Church of God - A Worldwide Association, Victoria congregation. Retired Pastor Jack Hendren will preside. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Brent Johnson, Christopher Sedoo, Randall Johnson, Nathan Ackley, and Nicholas Holder; and nephew, Jason Macha.
