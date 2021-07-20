Wanda June Williams
VICTORIA — Our mother, Wanda June Lawrence Williams, of Victoria Texas, passed away at the age of 82 on July 14, 2021, after a battle with cancer. She was one of the strongest women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her as the head of the family.
Wanda was born on June 17,1939 to Ernest Kade Lawrence and Geneva Ottie Norseworthy Lawrence. She graduated from Patti Welder High School in 1957. After graduation, Wanda married and had four children. She was a wonderful and loving mother who gave her all to her family. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.
Wanda was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Clayton, Robert, Dennis, and Russell Lawrence; sister, Bessie Lawrence Baker; husband, Paul Williams; and son, Brian Nolan Holmberg. She is survived by her brothers, Eugene, Doug, and Mel Lawrence; three children, Dr. Darla Janene Holmberg-Abel, Charles Mark Holmberg (wife, Mary Holmberg), Brad Alan Holmberg (wife, Stacey Holmberg); stepdaughter, Kelly Williams Shiller (husband, Otis Shiller); eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service celebrating Wanda’s life on July 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Blyth Road Church of Christ, 706 Blyth Road, Victoria, Texas.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: A grateful Texan (10)
- Mind-Boggling (5)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (4)
- There is no equal (7)
- Should Victoria County Commissioners approve purchasing 55 body cameras for the sheriff’s office? (2)
- Do you attend local political party meetings? (2)
- Bloomington mother charged with capital murder after infant's death (1)
- 2 shot after quinceañera in Yoakum (1)
- Kenneth Daryl Bucek (1)
- Authorities recover body of missing fisherman at Patriot Park in Victoria County (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.