Wanda Lee Mason
Gerlich
VICTORIA — On Sunday, May 29, 2022, a good Christian woman left this earth and entered the Lord’s Kingdom. Wanda Lee Mason Gerlich, affectionally know as “Granny” was born July 7, 1931 in Seadrift, Texas. She had lived in Victoria since July of 1980.
She is survived by her daughter Laura Gerlich Flanagan and her husband Kelly of Rockport, Texas and son Stephen C. Gerlich of Victoria, Texas. Left to cherish her memory are her adoring grandchildren Adrienne Leanne Seewald and husband Travis of New Braunfels, Texas, Jordan Dane Flanagan and wife Laura of Victoria, Texas and Tara Kathleen Montgomery and husband Trevor of Jarrell, Texas. She was a proud Great Grandmother to Vivienne Elise Seewald and was dearly looking forward to welcoming her great grandson, Pierce Mason Montgomery...arriving July 1, 2022. Pierce’s middle name honors his great grandmother’s maiden name.
Wanda is also survived by her brother Len Hammond and wife Lily of Honolulu, Hawaii as well as their daughter Erica and husband Noland Kaolowi and their two sons Evan and Sean. Wanda and Len were the most devoted and loving brother and sister imaginable. She doted on her younger brother from birth and was his “Other Mother”.
Marrying in to the Gerlich family in 1955, brought Wanda the additional blessing of four brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law along with their respective spouses, and MANY nieces and nephews who have brought their love and respect to “Aunt Wanda” throughout her life. Their prayers and acts of kindness will never be forgotten.
Preceding Wanda in death are her father E. L. Mason, and her mother and stepfather, Zora and Clyde Hammond. Her husband of forty-six years, Daniel Joseph Gerlich passed away September 13th, 2001. She is surely resting in peace in the arms of these dear loved ones who have awaited her in Heaven.
The family will receive condolences from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2nd at Grace Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside Dan.
Serving as her pallbearers are Adrienne Leanne Seewald, Travis Ryan Seewald, Jordan Dane Flanagan, Laura Posey Flanagan, Trevor Lawrence Montgomery, and Sam Yanta. Honorary pallbearers are Tara Kathleen Flanagan Montgomery and Vivienne Elise Seewald, Erica and Noland Kaolowi and Evan and Sean Koalowi.
The family asks for your respect in their decision to forgo a reception or meal following the service. They have chosen instead to honor the first-responders, hospice team and comfort givers who have so kindly and respectfully assisted in attending to Wanda’s and Dan’s needs over the years. A meal will be delivered to these honorable servants. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Weimar shut out by Crawford in state semifinals
- Blotter: Man arrested on suspicion of trying to take a gun from an officer
- Staffing shift splits elementary school librarians between VISD schools
- Generals welcomed back by community
- LIVE UPDATES: Weimar falls to Crawford in the semifinals
- Top-ranked Lady Brahmas seek first state title
- Shiner opens regional final series against Mumford
- Local 8th grader competes in National Spelling Bee
- Guest column: Policies beyond prayers, works beyond faith
- Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases reported in the Crossroads
Commented
- Don't allow lawmakers to 'thoughts-and-prayers' away the horrible Uvalde massacre (11)
- Privatize the gains, socialize the losses (6)
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton (4)
- Higher property values usually mean higher tax bill (3)
- Calaveras Motorcycle Club raises awareness about motorcycle safety (2)
- Ernestina Thomas (2)
- Gwyndolynn Diane Phillips (1)
- ESMERALDA "RUBY" OCHOA (2)
- Donald E. Beckham (1)
- The Second Amendment is not absolute (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.