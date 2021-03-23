Wanda Lee Zabransky
Wanda Lee Zabransky
YOAKUM — Wanda Lee Zabransky, age 75, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.
She was born August 1, 1945 in Shiner to Ben F. and Annie Kremling. She attended Shiner public schools. She taught 3rd grade at St. Ludmila School in Shiner and taught at the Goals Program for Cuero I.S.D. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, K.J.T. and Yoakum Pink Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors: sons, Richard Henry Zabransky and Patrick Harvey Zabransky both of San Antonio.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Henry Zabransky; lifelong friend, Annie Stiborek Roeder.
Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Pallbearers: Kenny Zabransky, David Zabransky, Benji Siegel, Jeffrey Siegel, Scott Zabransky and Jason Zabransky.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com. Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

