WANDA CATES LYMAN VICTORIA - Wanda Cates Lyman passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born on May 15, 1936 in El Paso, TX to Roy Cates, Sr. and Addie Jo Bradley Cates. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Roy Cates, Jr. and her ex-husband Curtis Lyman, MD. Wanda graduated from El Paso High School. She met her future husband, Curtis Lyman, in Physics class at Texas Western College, and they married in 1955. She delayed college to support Curtis through his medical studies in Galveston and later raise a family in El Paso. She returned to University of Texas at El Paso and earned a Bachelor of Liberal Arts/Anthropology in 1981 and a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1987. Wanda moved to San Antonio in 1990 to be closer to her beloved boys and grandchildren. She will long be remembered for her love of movies, cats and politics. She was known to side with the underdog and the downtrodden. Wanda believed all people deserve equal rights and opportunities. She is survived by her brother Roger Cates and by her sons Robert (Melissa) Lyman, MD of Victoria, Bradley (Kelly) Lyman, MD of Southlake, TX and James (Elisabeth) Lyman, MD of Birmingham, Alabama along with her grandchildren Kelsey Lyman, Sarah Lyman, Kendall Lyman, Cami Lyman, Kennedy Lyman, Patch Lyman, Cates Lyman and Hunt Lyman. The family is thankful for all those who shared their love, compassion and care, especially: Dr. Khiem Vu and staff, Hospice of South Texas, staff of Vitality Court and best friend Yolanda in San Antonio. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso, Texas. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
