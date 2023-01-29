Wanda Newman

Wanda was a caregiver.
Survivors: husband, David Newman; sons, Gary Pesch (Anita) of Lake Jackson and Darrell Pesch (Erminia) of Victoria; sister, Shirley Moses (Willie) of Yoakum; 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all dearly loved by Wanda.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023 at Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Dale Turner officiating.
Online guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.