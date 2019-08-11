WANDA PATE

WANDA ARAGON PATE EDMONDS, WA - Wanda passed away comfortably surrounded by her daughters, while holding her brother Tony's hand. As a child of a military parent, Wanda called Great Falls, Montana her first home. She graduated high school there, then worked as a nurse at Columbus Hospital. Her snappy retorts earned her the nickname "Wicked", which stuck with her. Victoria had been her home for the past 30 years. "WaWa" will be remembered for her love of Julio's chips, Mr. Pibb, and the positive influence on the many children she cared for. She was the big kid with front yard pie fights, apple bobbing and egg races. She is the only person her daughters know that loved Chick-Fil-A's carrot & raisin salad. She had recently relocated to Washington to be closer to family. In that short time, Wanda gained new friends at "The Office" of Westgate Apartments. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary and brother Donny. She is survived by daughters April (Brian) and Stephanie (Dane), grandson Logan, her brothers: Bobby, Tony, Marty, Michael and sisters: Barbara and Cindy and her two "keeeties" Mama Cat and Skeeter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Adopt-A-Pet, in Victoria, Texas or contributions can be made through everloved.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria man struggles to find help after he was robbed at gunpoint
- '5th commissioner' managed controversial Victoria County airport project
- Marriage licenses July 26 - Aug. 1
- Blotter: Habitat ReStore falls victim to vandalism
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office proposes $2.47 million budget increase
- Hallettsville graduate Lange transfers to Duke
- Regional car clubs' drivers show support for 6-year-old Victoria boy recovering from gunshot wound
- Angel Lucy's Funeral Homes gives 596 pairs of shoes to VISD students
- Family hoping for return of lost shrimper after Coast Guard stops search near Port Aransas
- Blotter: Las Palmas restaurant burglarized; safe, money taken
Commented
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (4)
- Reader poses what-if scenarios (4)
- Stop the Hate (4)
- Use common-sense approach, not knee-jerk reaction (3)
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop (3)
- Goliad welcomes "Best Little Gun Shop in Texas" (3)
- He who laughs last ... laughs best (3)
- Analysis: El Paso shooting horrifies lawmakers; so do solutions (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Do you think it was appropriate for the president to visit El Paso after the recent mass shooting? (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
Online Poll
How many pairs of shoes do you own?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.