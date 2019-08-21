WANDA PHILLIPS WEBER VICTORIA - Wanda Phillips Weber passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 97. Wanda was born on January 25, 1922 in Cuero, Texas to the late A.J. and Elise Head Phillips. She grew up in Cuero and graduated from high school in 1938. It was there that she met her future husband Bill Weber, whom she married on May 6, 1941 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and they shared 78 wonderful years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Marilyn, brothers John W. Phillips, and Charles C. Phillips. Wanda is survived by her loving husband Bill of Victoria, Texas, daughter Carolyn Elliott of Pinedale, Wyoming, and son Randy Weber of Houston, Texas. She also leaves behind a sister Anne Kuehl of Victoria, Texas, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. Wanda was a lifelong Presbyterian and was very active in the church during her younger years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 3604 N. Ben Jordan Street, in Victoria, Texas on Thursday, August 22nd at 11 am. A reception will follow the service at Tracy Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, or a charity of donor's choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhome.com
