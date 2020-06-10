WANDA LOUISE TERRY PORCHE EDNA - Wanda Louise Terry Porche, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 84. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am, on Friday, June 12, 2020, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel; the burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna, with Brother Ron Lynn and Minister Becky Perrin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
