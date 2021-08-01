Wanda Wilkerson

She was born January 5, 1949 in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Harry and Gladys Westbrook McGuffee.
She was an interior designer. She enjoyed traveling especially to New Orleans and Florida, music and spending quality time with her family. Her grandsons were the light of her life.
Survivors: daughter, Chadlyn Muehlstein (Daniel) of Shiner; grandsons, Taylor Baros (Tara) and Hayden Baros; four sisters and one brother.
Preceded in death by: parents; one sister, three brothers and a niece.
Funeral service will be held in Mississippi.
Memorial contributions may be given to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Viet Nam Veterans of America.
