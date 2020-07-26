Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.