Pauline and Duke became parents to Christy, Sarah and Andrew. Duke worked as a physician in Salinas, Gonzales and Hollister and served in the army reserve as a military doctor at Ft. Ord. Pauline died of cancer in 1991. Duke married Carmelita Asuncion in 1996. He became a step-father to Carmela, Laura, Christina, Evangeline and Eleazar. Duke and Carmelita relocated to Texas and lived in Schulenburg and Victoria for several years. In 2008 the family returned to Salinas. Duke was committed to his patients and to the community. He served as a board member for Dorothy’s Place in Salinas and on a physician’s advisory board at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. He was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Refuge Church in Castroville and Madonna del Sasso Church in Salinas. He died on October 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife Carmelita, children Sarah and Andrew, step-children Carmela, Laura, Christina, Evangeline and Eleazar, fourteen step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his first wife Pauline and his daughter Christy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dorothy’s Place or the Monterey County S.P.C.A.
Warren Duke Turner
SALINAS, CA — W. Duke Turner was born in New Albany Indiana on March 14, 1943. He attended Purdue University and U.C.L.A. before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served as a Navy corpsman for six years including service in Vietnam. After he completed his Navy service, he married Pauline Bayley and fulfilled his dream of becoming a doctor. He graduated from U.C. Irvine with a B.S. in biology and an M.D. from U.C. Irvine Medical School. He completed his family practice residency at Natividad hospital in Salinas.
