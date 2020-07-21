WARREN J. HERRING PORT LAVACA - Warren J. Herring, 84, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Thursday, July 16th, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Arnaudville, Louisiana, on September 14, 1935. Funeral arrangements will be held in Louisiana and a celebration of life will be held in Port Lavaca. The date to be announced. He is survived in life by his wife of 59 years, Florence M. Herring, his daughters, Karen Hahn (Kenneth), and Darla Blevins (William); granddaughters, Katelyn Harger (Les), Korynn Bueno (Francisco); grandson, Kollan Blevins; and great-grandchildren, Kalysta Harger, Kyrah Hahn-Stringo, and Evelyn Maria Bueno. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Evelyn Herring; and his brother, Gerald R. Herring. Warren, Vice-President, retired from King Fisher Marine Service where he worked for over 35 years. Special Thanks given to Father Tommy, of the Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, and Hospice of South Texas.
