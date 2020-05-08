WARREN BUTCH WITCHER EL CAMPO - Warren "Butch" Paul Witcher, 62, of El Campo, passed away May 6, 2020. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. May 8 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited 12:30 p.m. May 9 at St. Philip Catholic Church with funeral Mass following at 1 p.m. triskafuneralhome.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries