Waymon Boyd
PORT LAVACA — Waymon Lewis Boyd, age 88, of Port Lavaca passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. He was born September 2, 1933 in Port Lavaca to the late Arbie Lewis and Ruby Mae (Elswick) Boyd.
“Daddy B”, as the family knew him by, loved going to the ranch in the hill country and being with his family. He was always helping others and was notorious for buying lunch for people - even strangers. When Ann was in poor health, he took excellent care of her, never complaining. He was a story teller and never forgot a face or a name.
Waymon retired as owner and operator of King Fisher Marine Service after 61 years and had respect for both types of business, dredging and marine construction. Private business was his calling. He was best at laying pipelines and equal to any in dredging up and down the Texas Coast. 24/7 was the family’s life for many years. He achieved and did things that seemed impossible. He worked in partnership with many other companies in marine construction. He laid many pipelines for oil and gas businesses and kept the waterways clear for many, many years.
He is survived by his sons, Wayne Boyd and wife, Tammie, and Randy Boyd and wife, Debbie; his brothers, Norman Boyd (Linda), Cecil Boyd (Carol), and Bobby Boyd (Fon); granddaughters, Ruby Boyd Fekete (Steven), Hillary Boyd Franke (Kody) and Katie Jo Halbert (Reid); grandsons, Christopher Boyd (Cassie), Jonathon Boyd (Katelynn) and Jeremy Boyd; great- grandchildren, Wyatt, Zachary, Gracelyn, Fisher, Cooper, Sophie, Kinch and Raelynn.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Ann Fisher Boyd, who passed away July 18, 2018; and his brother, Ronal Boyd.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979. Funeral Services will be Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Grace Funeral Chapel, with Dr. Larry Green officiating. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery, 500 Martin Luther King Dr., Port Lavaca, Texas. Reception with luncheon immediately following at Drifters Hall, 5287 McDonald Rd, Port Lavaca, Texas.
Pallbearers are Steven Fekete, Christopher Boyd, Kody Franke, Jonathon Boyd, Jeremy Boyd, Reid Halbert and Wyatt Curtis.
Honorary Pallbearers are Norman Boyd, Cecil Boyd, Bobby Boyd, Bill Kircher, Charles Hicks and Mary Jane Lynch Wittnebert.
If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Avenue, Victoria, Texas 77901-3933.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries, 361-552-1705.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- My analysis of the SOTU and primary (10)
- Letter: Observations and opinions on current topics (5)
- Sexton defeats Ives in Victoria County commissioner race (3)
- Mission Valley centenarian recalls growing up on hilltop (2)
- Armando Salazar, Sr. (1)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (3)
- Herbert O. Mueller (1)
- Elizabeth Diane Drane (1)
- Blotter: Money, wallet stolen from senior citizen (1)
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:9-12; quote by Joyce Meyer (1)
- Letter: Oh, what a tangled web we weave (1)
- Roger Mejia (1)
- Texas children need Biden to work with GOP to extend child tax credit (1)
- Victoria's Special Livestock Show presents life test for competitor (1)
- Easley outpaces Schustereit in Victoria County clerk race (1)
- How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters? (1)
- Controlled burn in Victoria County (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.