WAYNE ACKERMAN MEDINA - God needed a farmer and a rancher, so he called Robert Wayne Ackerman Jr. to heaven on September 7, 2019. Wayne was born in Bay City, Texas on November 7, 1948. He was 70 years old. On April 8, 1977 he was united in marriage to Brenda Jacobs in Blessing, Texas where they made their home till 2006. They resided in Medina, Texas. He graduated from Tidehaven High School in 1968 and graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1972. He is survived by his wife Brenda & two daughters, Cody Janssen (Tim Janssen) of Needville, Abby Ackerman (Joe Dean Treviño) of San Antonio; three granddaughters, Kate Longoria (Nat Longoria) of Blessing, Riley Treviño of San Antonio, Charlotte Janssen of Needville; two grandsons, James Steffek of Needville & Reid Treviño of San Antonio; one great-grandson, Cinco Longoria of Blessing; mother-in-law, Lucille Jacobs, and brother-in-law, Tommy Jacobs of Edna. The joy of his life was his family & his constant companions Dunkin & Pinkie, his two dogs. They say when you see feathers, it's part of an angel wing. His wife Brenda saw one floating while looking out of the hospital window. The same day his daughter, Abby, had one on her shirt & later on that night she saw a single one floating to the ground. She knew it was a sign from her grandpa telling her he was coming for him. Wayne passed away 19 years later on the same day his dad passed away. A private service will be held & his ashes spread at the destination of his choice.
