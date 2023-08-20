Wayne Dixon Gisler
SPRINGDALE, AR. — Wayne Dixon Gisler, age 82, died August 10, 2023, in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born November 9, 1940, in Victoria, Texas to the late Berthold Elmer and Henrietta Sharleen (Davidson) Gisler. Everyone who met him always remembered him as a very well-dressed, distinguished, handsome, friendly, and forward man. He loved to drive and explore. He was always complimentary to people. Always looking for a connection. Always a word of advice. Stoic, but kind. Wise. He was a good father, he loved Jesus, and was a wonderful husband and friend to his wife for almost 63 years.
After working on his father’s ranch in Mission Valley, Texas, he joined the Navy in 1960 and served honorably. He worked in oil exploration, as a geophysical engineer, as a sound engineer for a large church in Rockwall, Texas, and managed technology upgrades for Garland Independent School District. He was always a manager even into his retirement in 2008. He is preceded in death by one son, Samuel Kirkham and a sister, Betty Gisler Henley.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Price) Gisler of Springdale, Arkansas; son, Scott Gisler and husband Troy Chartier of Washington, DC; daughter, Kelly and husband James Matthews of Elizabeth, Colorado; brother, Glenn and wife Jean Gisler of Mission Valley, Texas; sister, Eva and husband Jimmy Cooke of Victoria, Texas; grandchildren, Elizabeth Gisler, Collin Matthews, Jacob Matthews, Suzannah Matthews, one great grandchild, Jonas Bucks, and a host of extended family.
Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley in Mission Valley, Texas on November 11, 2023.

