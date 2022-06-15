Wayne Douglas Dierlam
VICTORIA — Wayne Douglas Dierlam passed away on June 12, 2022. He was born March 17, 1942 in Calhoun County to A.T. and Gladiola Hengst Dierlam. He married Evelyn Motal in 1968 and they have three children, Bryan, Brad and Brandyn and 7 grandchildren. Wayne was a farmer, rancher, small business owner, elected official, community leader, and volunteer.
Wayne graduated from Bloomington High School in 1960. He joined the U.S. Army and served from 1960 to 1963 in South Korea, Fort Carson, and Fort Benning. Wayne was an owner of A.T. Dierlam Hay Feed and Ranch Service since 1969. Wayne was a leader of the Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas and the Victoria County Crossroads Chapter and served as a member of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. He was a high school basketball official for many years. He served as a Victoria County Commissioner from 1998 to 2010. He was civically involved including membership and leadership in the Knights of Columbus, Warriors Weekend, Veterans of Foreign Wars-Post Commander, Catholic War Veterans, Korean War Veterans, Victoria Livestock Show, South Texas Farm and Ranch Show. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David.
He is survived by Evelyn Dierlam (Spouse), Bryan Dierlam (Christina), grandchildren, William and Emma; Brad Dierlam (Allison), grandchildren Carter and Ella; Brandyn Dierlam Sneed (Chad) and grandchildren Micayla, William, and Truitt. He is also survived by his siblings Mark (Virginia), Larry (Jackie), Stanley (Mendy), Margaret Anderson (Jimmy), Delores Dierlam Paluga, and Cathy Dierlam (Sister-in-Law).
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited Friday, June 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic followed by mass at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers are Bryan Dierlam, Brad Dierlam, Carter Dierlam, Chad Sneed, Clint Caville, and Kyle Motal.
Honorary Pallbearers are Gary Burns, Arnulfo Gonzales, John Hammack, Richard Jones, Gary Moses, Judge Donald Pozzi, Larry Stroud, Stetson Dierlam, Johnny Kusak, Members of the Victoria County Crossroads ICA, and all of his relatives and family members who loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, Wayne’s family would appreciate donations to St. Mary’s Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 2448, Victoria, TX 77902, https://stmvictoria.org/ and the Community Action Committee of Victoria, P.O. Box 3607, Victoria, TX 77903-3607, https://www.cacv.us/.
