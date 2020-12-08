Wayne Henry Creager, Sr.
VICTORIA — Wayne Henry Creager, Sr., 41, passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8th from 10:00-11:00am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway with funeral services to follow at 11:00am. Burial will proceed to Resurrection Cemetery.
Wayne was born October 16th, 1979 to William Henry, Jr. and Guadalupe Creager in San Antonio, Texas. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked listening to music, camping, bbqing and doing anything outdoors. He loved spending time with his family. He was a loving son, father and brother.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, John Paul Gonzalez.
Wayne is survived by his parents, William Henry Creager, Jr. and Guadalupe Rodriguez Creager; children, Brandy Nicole Creager, Bianca Rene Navarro, Wayne Henry Creager, Jr., Jonathan Paul Creager and Galvon Garcia; siblings, Robert Hernandez (Marie), Cynthia Ybanez (Dennis), Clara Perez (Jose), William “Bill” Henry Creager (Suzanne), Mary Creager, William Henry Creager and Amy Creager; cousin, Pedro “Pete” Escalona; along with other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Houston Hwy.
