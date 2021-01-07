WAYNE LEE WILLMON
VICTORIA — Wayne Lee Willmon, 80, of Victoria, passed away Saturday, January 2nd, 2021.
Wayne was born October 27th, 1940 in Wharton, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie and mother Irene (Elswick) Willmon; wife Evelyn (Lassiter) Willmon of 54 years; sisters Mavis Williams and Lorrene Wallis. He is survived by his son, Shawn Willmon, his daughter-in-law/caretaker, Christine Arlin and granddaughter, Megan Willmon; sister Joyce and brother-in-law Barney Carroll, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Wayne served with the Army National Guard. He is known and loved by many for his years of service to the VISD transportation department as a school bus driver. He loved spending time with his family and his puppy Olive.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Sunday, January 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 N in Victoria, Texas, 77903. Services will be held Monday, January 11 at 10 a.m.
