Wayne LeRoy Whitmore
EDNA — Wayne LeRoy Whitmore, 70, of Edna, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Wayne was born in Fairfield, Iowa on April 25, 1951 the son of Clarence LeRoy and Vera Loraine (Riggs) Whitmore.
He married Diana Benge on November 26, 1976. They were married for 45 years.
Wayne graduated from Fairfield High School, “Class of 1969.” Following graduation, he served with the
United States Army Reserve from 1969 to 1976 and was honorably discharged. He moved to Texas in 1981 where he started his career in oilfield along with his love for farming.
His interests included listening to Walton and Johnson and Kenneth Plant podcast, politics, old western books and movies as well as gardening.
He was known as “Doc” around the community.
Wayne will be missed by his wife, Diana of Edna, TX; two children: Jeremiah Whitmore of Washington D.C.; and Lacey Strelczyk (Brandon) of Victoria, TX; two grandchildren: Colton and Weston Strelczyk; one sibling, Sherry Ehrhardt of Fairfield, IA; and many nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends.
Wayne has been preceded in death by his parents: Clarence LeRoy and Vera Whitmore.
Per Wayne’s wishes, his body will be cremated and there will be no service.
A memorial has been established where cards and memorials may be sent to: Diana Whitmore, 130 County Rd 121, Edna, TX 77957.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas.
