Wayne M. Stimson
KATY — Wayne M. Stimson, 94, of Katy TX. passed from this life to his Heavenly home on December 23, 2022.
After graduation from Baylor University, he was an accountant for Mene Grande Oil Co. (Gulf Oil affiliate) for two years in Maracaibo, Venezuela.
He enlisted into the service during the Korean War for 4 1/2 years and served as a Navy Supply Corp Officer. Upon discharge, he was co-owner in the family furniture business, Stimson Furniture Company, for 38 years and was instrumental helping to grow the business, especially in the opening of the Cuero and Victoria retail locations where he lived before retiring to Lake Conroe in 1993.
He recently said, “One of the best decisions I made was marrying Mollie.” He loved God, family, and friends, and those who knew him would say his love for food was legendary. He lived a life that was truly an example of a Godly man.
He was preceded in death by his parents Aubrey V. and Fannie Pearl (Rackley) Stimson; sister Aubra and husband E.O Urrey, and brother Earl Stimson.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mollie Stimson of Katy TX.; daughter Mary Kay Rowe, and husband Hunter of Fulshear, TX.; sons Jay Stimson, and wife Kandi of Kerrville, TX,; David Stimson of Katy, TX.; and Steve Stimson, and wife Cara, of Frisco, TX.; nine grandchildren, Scott, Greg, and Brad Rowe, Sarah Beasley, Holly, Logan, Garrett, Connor, and Audrey Stimson and 8 great-grandchildren Emmy, Hayden, Lincoln, Coleman, Ava, and Austin Rowe, and Lucy and Liam Beasley; sister-in law Bernice Stimson of Victoria, TX.; brother Gayle Stimson, and wife Norma of Kingwood, TX.; sister Minnie Robinson, and husband Richard of Kenedy, TX.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Texas Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, TX 78104-1210.
