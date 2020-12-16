Wayne Morris Stancik
INEZ — Wayne Morris Stancik
Wayne Morris Stancik of Inez, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the age of 70. He was born in Columbus, Texas on June 20, 1950, to the late Alvin and Frances Stancik. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a retired cattle rancher and he loved nothing more than spending time with family talking about old times and giving lots of advice and opinions on just about any topic.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Delores Stancik; children, Blake Stancik and wife Angela, Mendi Martino and husband Dan, and Mandy Stary and husband Glenn; grandchildren, Kinsey Lewis, Marco Martino, Shelby Vandenberg and husband Gray, Chase Stary, Macy Egg and husband Ross, Hannah Bearden, and Luke Bearden; great-grandchildren Emmorey Stary and McCrae Wheelis; sister, Sharon Poarch (Robert); brothers, Elliott Stancik (Kathy), Kevin Stancik (Renee), and Darren Stancik (Donna); along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial service will held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to The American Heart
Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231 or to the First Baptist Church of Inez, P.O. Box 501, Inez, Texas 77968.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (12)
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (5)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (4)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (3)
- Letter: Walter Williams' columns will be missed (3)
- Just another voter fraud conspriracy (2)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- Dow Jones Industrial Average surges to record high despite gloom and doom predictions (3)
Online Poll
What is your favorite bird to hunt?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.