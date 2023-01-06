Wayne Ralph Sather
VICTORIA — Wayne R. Sather, age 90, passed away in Victoria, Texas on December 28, 2022. He was born on September 15, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He graduated from Breck Military Academy in 1949 and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering in 1954. He later earned an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University in 1968 and completed additional graduate work in computer design from New Mexico State University.
He served in the Army Signal Corps from 1954 to 1956 earning the rank of First Lieutenant. Wayne worked for Raytheon Corporation for 36 years until he retired in 1992. He oversaw the testing and development of the Patriot missile system. He later worked as Technology Coordinator for the University of Texas at El Paso until 1999.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Newhouse Sather, sons David Sather (Carol Klages), Mark Sather (Diane) and Stephen Sather (Valeska) and grandchildren Andrew Sather, Kristen Sather, Madison Sather and Stephanie Sather.
The family will be having a private service for Wayne.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne and Nancy Sather Endowed Scholarship at Texas Lutheran University.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
