Wayne Ray Scroggins
CUERO — Wayne Ray Scroggins, 66, of Cuero passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born July 21, 1956 at Ellington Air Force Base in Houston to Farrell C. and Mary Ann Kellar Scroggins. He married Zenaida “Sandy” Scroggins on December 12, 2009 in Cuero. Wayne became a licensed mortician on May 6, 1978 and worked for Freund Funeral Home for 27 years. In his later years, he worked all over the crossroads and was well known in the community.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; daughter, Misty (Justin) Villa of Victoria, Jessica (David) McKee of Kenedy; sons, Daniel DeLeon of Victoria and Robert Villarreal of Cuero; sister, Barbara (Fred) Marter of Springfield, AR; grandchildren, Zayden Villa, Brody Villa, Lachlan Villa and Jordan Villa all of Victoria, Jason Trevino of Kenedy, Dylan McKee, Kenley McKee of Kenedy, Hailey Villarreal of Goliad and Chase Villarreal of Cuero; and great-step-grandchildren, Tripp Knight, Stormi Knight and Lily McKee. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022, 5-7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Rev. Marcellus Wesley officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Adrian Fulton, Gary Cooper, Marcellus Wesley, Dee Besteiro, Eric Draper and Daniel DeLeon.
Honorary Pallbearers include his grandkids, great-grandkids and his dog, Mooney.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Cuero Pet Adoptions.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
