Wayne Willeford
GOLIAD — Wayne Willeford, 73, a longtime resident of Goliad, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery, 10960 W. Church St. in Weesatche. All family and friends are invited to attend the graveside and participate in their cars by tuning into radio station FM 87.9.
Wayne was born June 27,1947 in Alvin, Texas to the late Jack Edward and Mertice Agnes Ainsworth Willeford. He was a Peace Officer in Austin, Texas as a Park Ranger. Most of his career was working for Brown & Root. Once he “drug up” from Brown & Root he started his own hotshot company, “Rockin W Hotshot”. He loved his family, hunting, and being outdoors watching the deer with his dog “Tooter.” His passion was building, repairing, and riding his Harley Davidson down River Road. He would be dressed in a Harley T-shirt, leathers depending on the weather, and a red do-rag, thundering down the highway.
Wayne was the kindest, funniest, nicest man in the world. He brought a smile and a laugh to everyone he met. He will be deeply missed. His humor and kindness will carry on in us.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Agnes Willeford; his sister, Donna Sparks; his partner in crime, “Tooter.”
Wayne is survived by his children, Amy Willeford Lewis and her husband Kevin, Jeff Willeford and his wife Shelly; the love of his life, Nancy Willeford; sister, Karen Kohutek; four grandchildren, Elisabeth Grace Lewis, Kevin Wayne Lewis, Jake Benjamin Willeford, and Luke Christopher Willeford.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, in Wayne’s memory can be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
