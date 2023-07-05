WC Corlyss Steinmann
WC Corlyss Steinmann
YOAKUM — W.C. “Corlyss” Steinmann, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023. He was born September 21, 1943 in Yoakum to Ernest and Bernice (Thackston) Steinmann.
WC graduated from Yoakum High School in 1962 and joined the Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He married Kylleen Kaiser in 1968 and they made their home in Yoakum. WC joined the Steinmann Cattle Co as the 4th generation and took over the management. He was named Outstanding Young Farmer of Texas in 1975. WC eventually became the owner/operator of Rainbow S Ranches and remained active in ranching with his son Wade. He never meet a stranger because he greeted everyone and asked questions next. He enjoyed his morning breakfast/coffee group and will surely be missed from the controversial topics. Rest in peace my friend.
Survivors are his wife of 54 years, Kylleen Kaiser Steinmann of Yoakum; daughter, Wanda Jemelka and husband Shane of Missouri City and son Wade Steinmann and wife Micha of Yoakum; three grandchildren, Caitlyn, Emmalie and Weston Jemelka.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jay Nyles Steinmann.
Visitation 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Funeral Service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Daniel McFarland officiating. Burial to follow at Yoakum Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.