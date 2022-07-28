Wendall W.
Wilson, PhD.
VICTORIA — Wendall W. Wilson, PhD., passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, in Detar Hospital following a brief illness.
Wendall was born in Victoria, Tx on August 12, 1942, to the late Truman Odis Wilson and Lenore Wheeler Wilson. Wendall graduated from Victoria High School in 1960 as Salutatorian of his class. He gained his undergraduate degree in psychology from Rice University in 1964. He spent the following academic year in India on a Fulbright Scholarship before returning to the US where he commenced graduate studies in psychology and anthropology at University of Chicago. Wendall spent all of his professional life in Chicago. After gaining his PhD from the University of Chicago, he carried out clinical therapy but he was primarily engaged in teaching psychology and anthropology at St. Xavier’s University (Director of Psychological Services) as well as in the City Colleges of Chicago (Emeritus Distinguished Professor).
Wendall always maintained his ties to Victoria, living here part-time after his retirement and then returning to live in Victoria full-time in 2019. He was a life-long member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Wendall is survived by his sister, Priscilla Noetzel-Wilson, of Montevideo, Uruguay, as well as by a nephew and two nieces, Earl O. Wilson of Sulphur Springs, TX, Stephanie Whitton of San Jose, CA, and Jennifer Willis of Keller, TX. In addition, he had many cousins from the Wheeler and Hauschild families in Victoria. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Wayne Odis Wilson of Virginia, in 2011.
The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Tony Gonzales, who was a wonderful friend to Wendall and through whom many practical problems found a solution.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10am at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Victoria Symphony, Victoria Bach Festival, museums, and other fine arts endeavors.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Appreciative that our local government stands for family values (6)
- Victoria Advocate alters distribution schedule (5)
- It doesn't compute (4)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Analyzing the Jan. 6th hearings (3)
- Charlcie Eleanor Adkins (2)
- BBB Scam Alert: Need a new driveway? Look out for asphalt paving scams (1)
- Downtown Victoria server stiffed because of his sexuality (1)
- Wrong-way driver arrested on DWI charge after crashing in Victoria (1)
- Be Well Victoria to contact Texas Rangers, alleging county misappropriating funds (1)
- Letter: Enemies of democracy continue to suppress the vote (1)
- Were you offended by the LGBTQ+ Pride event in DeLeon Plaza on Saturday? (1)
- Construction continues on median project along Houston Highway (1)
- Advocate's dedication to Crossroads continues even as we evolve as multimedia company (1)
- Guest column: What do you believe? (1)
- Victoria Council makes possessing undocumented catalytic converters illegal (1)
- Mental health funding takes center stage, but for different reasons in Texas, Victoria (1)
- Letter: Our religious convictions are being challenged (1)
- Tommy Joe Gonzales (1)
- Is this awful summer heat is the new normal? Here’s how Texas should prepare (1)
- Are you pleased with the construction of new traffic medians on Houston Highway in Victoria? (1)
- Keimryn Mychaelle Lee (1)
- Walter Hershel Medlin (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.