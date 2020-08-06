Wendy Hrncir, age 93, of Victoria, went to be with our Lord on July 30, 2020. Wendy was born December 23, 1926 in Schulenburg, Texas, to the late August and Mary (Baller) Klesel.
She attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School and Schulenburg High. After high school, Wendy attended Droughton's Business College in Houston and worked for Texaco Corporation in the Refining Department for 8 years. Wendy and Larry Hrncir married, November 28, 1953. The two moved from Houston to Victoria in 1955. Wendy was employed by Del Papa Dist. (Budweiser) for 28 years. She retired in 1994.
She was a charter member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral (OLV) parish since 1958, OLV Mother of the Year, 1969; a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court of St. Ann #369; member of the KJZT & KJT; Cub Scouts Den Mother Pack #364 at OLV; VFW Auxiliary #4146, German Club; Czech Heritage; a past member of the original Victoria Charter Chapter of American Business Women Association and was the Victoria Charter Chapter ABWA Woman of the Year, 1978. She was a member of P.O.L.K. of A., Texas Chapter I. Wendy also served as an OLV Eucharist minister at Citizens Hospital and the home bound for 20 years.
Wendy's zeal for life was undeniable by all who met her. Her adventurous nature and high regard for others made everyone she met feel important, spirited and grateful. She found joy, humor and purpose in every day, and reminded others to do the same through her words and actions. Wendy lived her life grounded in the Catholic faith and in her love for Jesus Christ. She was always ready for dancing to polkas and waltzes or a game of Chicken Foot with her grandchildren. Wendy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a kind friend to everyone she met. Her family and friends, will miss her deeply.
Wendy is survived by sons, Thomas (Ann) of Findlay, Ohio, and David (Wendy) of Cypress, Texas; daughter, Kathy (Ken) of League City, Texas; seven grandchildren, Alyssa Sellers, Colin (Heather) Huff, Cameron Reese, Thomas II (Amanda) Hrncir, Cory Huff, Michele (Jacob) Kuhlman, and Zachary Hrncir; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Sellers, Thomas III Hrncir, and Evelyn Hrncir.
Also, sister, Mildred Bohlmann (Willy F.) of Schulenburg; sister-in-law, Lillian Hrncir of Moulton.
Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jack Klesel, and husband, Larry (December 22, 1963).
Visitation will be August 8 from 12:30-1:00 pm at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with a Rosary recited at 1:00 pm, followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:30 pm. Burial will be held at 3:30 pm at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Schulenburg.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Ann's CDA #369, Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Capital Campaign Fund, VFW Aux. #4146, P.O.L.K. of A., Texas Chapter I, or charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank Ari Longoria, mother's caregiver at her home and Baywind Village nursing home for the loving care of our mother. Memories may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
