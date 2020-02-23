WERGER LEE DOHMANN GOLIAD - Werger Lee Dohmann passed away February 21, 2020 in Victoria, Texas at the age of 88. He was born in Weesatche in Goliad County on September 16, 1931 to Alfred and Lydia Enke Dohmann. Werger attended school in Weesatche and graduated from Goliad High School in 1949. He attended Tower Business College in San Antonio, American Institute of Banking and Victoria College. He married Vernell Straube of Yorktown on April 10, 1955. Werger served in the United States Army at Fort Hood, Texas, Japan and Korea from 1953 - 1955, where he attended school and became a court reporter. He was employed for 47 years by the First National Bank of Goliad as teller, loan officer and vice president. He and his father were cattle ranchers in Goliad County and he also enjoyed gardening and playing dominoes. Werger was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Goliad. Through the years, he was active and served in positions for many community organizations including Lions Club, American Legion, Goliad Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Goliad County Farm Bureau, Goliad 4-H Club, Senior Citizens Center, Goliad County Historical Commission, Goliad Industrial Foundation, and Goliad County Fair Association. He was a recipient of the Goliad County Historical Commission Werger Dohmann award, the Goliad Educational Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award in 2016, the Lions Club International Presidents Award and Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, and the Farm Bureau Pioneer Award. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Vernell; three children Diane Gregory and husband Thomas, Brian Dohmann and wife Anne, and Karen Thompson and husband Joe; seven grandchildren Andrea Page (Matt), Nicole Baumann (James), Loryn Cole (James), Jenna Thompson, Heidi Cortes (Samuel), Lindsay Thompson, and Seth Dohmann; four great grandchildren, Charli and Max Page, Emerson and Lakyn Cortes. Werger was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Lydia (Enke) Dohmann, son Craig Dohmann, and infant brother Charles Werner Dohmann. Visitation will be Monday, February 24th from 5- 7 pm at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 25th at 2 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Goliad. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bruce Straube, Scott Straube, Matt Page, James Baumann, James Cole, and Samuel Cortes. The family would like to thank Dr. Larry Riedel and the many dedicated caregivers who provided him loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or MD Anderson Cancer Center. Arrangements under the personal care and trust of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
