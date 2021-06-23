Werner Albert “Buck” Hartman, Jr.
VICTORIA — Werner Albert “Buck” Hartman passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in his home in Katy, TX, after a 16-month battle with cancer. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24th at Rosewood Funeral Chapel from 5-7pm, with a rosary to be recited at 6:30pm. Memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 25th at 10am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Buck was born in Eagle Lake, TX to Werner Albert Hartman, Sr., and Irene Marie (Ludwig) Hartman. He was the oldest of three boys. He grew up in Victoria, TX and attended Victoria High School. Growing up, Buck was always known as the jokester and did his best to keep everyone laughing. He was a wonderfully loving son and the best big brother. As a young man, Buck was actively involved in baseball, managing his brother’s teams and as an adult, officiating high school games. He loved being an official and also worked high school football and basketball games. He was running the clock for games in Katy up until 2019. Buck was an active member of the Knights of Columbus #1329 and in 2004, he was inducted as an honorary member in the Texas American Softball Association. Buck was a faithful man and very dedicated to his Catholic faith.
Buck raised two children from his first marriage and was blessed with three step-children from his wife, Barbara Hartman. We all remember him as a generous dad and grandfather who found great joy in making us laugh, taking us out to nice dinners, and celebrating special family occasions.
On November 9, 2003 Buck married his wife Barbara, who had lovingly and selflessly cared for him until his last breath. Together, they loved to travel and have been to Las Vegas several times. They also visited Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and miles and miles of Texas including Big Bend. Their favorite things to do together included working in their beautiful yards, going to the park everyday, and watching The Bold and the Beautiful and dozens of home improvement and cooking competition shows. Buck loved to drive around in the car, just observing the world and talking with Barbara. He enjoyed the simple things in life. They especially loved going to see live music, concerts including Willie Nelson, Steve Miller Band, ZZ Top, Maroon 5, Brooks and Dunn, and countless others.
Buck is preceded in death by his mother, Irene, father Werner Sr., brother Mike Hartman, and nieces Monica Hartman and Kacy Hamilton.
Buck is survived by: his wife, Barbara Ann (Werner) Hartman; his daughter, Megan Hartman Carvajal, daughter-in-law, Patty Carvajal and granddaughter Ruby; his son, Werner Albert “Bucky” Hartman, daughter-in-law, Holly, and grandchildren: Gram, Marley, Kennedy, and Lennon; step-daughter, Amanda Hybner Martinez and son-in-law, James; step-son, Chris Hybner, daughter-in-law, Sarah and granddaughter, Rowan; step-son, DJ Hybner, daughter-in-law, Heather and grandchildren: Lily and Troy; brother, William Daniel Hartman, sister-in-law, Kim Hartman and daughter LeighAnn; and sister-in-law, Becky Hartman. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Debra Hartman, many Ludwig and Hartman cousins, and so many amazing friends.
We want to thank Buck’s closest friends and honorary pallbearers for their love and support in his final days: Jeff Garrelts, Kenneth Rainwater, Robert “Bob” Hall, Jim Jones, Mark Ludwig, and Kimberly Jones.
Buck’s final days were peaceful and comforting thanks to the amazing care provided by Houston Hospice, especially his favorite hospice aide Vanessa. We are so grateful for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in Buck’s memory to Houston Hospice, St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Nazareth Academy. We hope that many of his friends will join us to celebrate his life and tell stories of good times together.
