Werner R. Lamprecht
VICTORIA — Werner Robert Lamprecht, age 93, passed away on May 5, 2023. Werner was born on September 16, 1929 to the late Alfred and Minna Lamprecht in Yorktown, Texas.
He is survived by his children, Randy Lamprecht of Yoakum, Texas, Dee Stuart (Roger) of Inez, Texas, and Donna Nelson of Victoria, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Crystal Garza (Shane), Shane Stuart (Amanda), Shelby Stuart,Morgan and Madison Nelson. Also, by great-grandchildren Felix and Maxey Garza and Reagan Stuart.
He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Lamprecht; his son, Brian David Lamprecht; his parents; brother, Wilfred Lamprecht.
Werner’s first job was at First National Bank & Weischwill Hardware in Yorktown, Texas. He married Dorothy Zaointz in 1949 and they were married for 72 years. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California as a Teleman First Class Petty Officer. He was sent to Japan during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged in 1959 as a cryptonalysis. He was awarded the Good Conduct, United Nations Service, National Defense Service, and Korean Service Medals. His proudest accomplishment was the Korean War Monument in Green Belt Park in Victoria. Werner was then employed by Union Carbide for 33 years. After retirement, he worked part time for Rosewood and Richardson-Colonial Funeral Homes for 20 years. He was involved in Little League and Teenage League baseball and officiated football for 25 years. He was awarded a Life Member to the State Football Officials Association, a member of Union Carbide’s HELP Team and later served as an instructor at various training locations, life member of the VFW & KWVA. He loved to fish, hunt, golf, play cards, and travel. He loved his family, but his greatest love was his grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
Visitation was 6-7 pm Monday at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service was 2 pm Tuesday at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church. Interment with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council was in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers was his grandchildren & Terry Hoefling. Honorary pallbearers were Jim Friedel and Dr. Peter and Mrs. Amanda Nguyen.
Donations may be made to Christ the Victor Lutheran Church or Warrior’s Weekend.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mercy House and to Shelbey and Melissa with New Century Hospice for their help and compassion for our dad.
