Langridge
Wesley Dubart
Langridge
Langridge
BONNIE VIEW — Wesley Dubart Langridge of Bonnie View, Texas passed away on December 30, 2021 at the age of 87. He was born in Corsicana, Texas on December 18, 1934 to the late Frank and Mamie Faye (Brittain) Langridge. Wesley married Geneva (Barnes) Langridge on September 9, 1955 and they recently celebrated 66 years of marriage.He worked for Kelley Water Well Services from the time he was 14 until the age of 22 when he was drafted into the United States Army. He served as private first class after attending training in Fort Carson, Colorado. Following his service in the Army, Wesley worked for J&C Drilling Company in oilfield trucking.Wesley is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles and Billy Langridge; sisters Nancy Lamprecht and Dorothy Thomas; and his son Bart Langridge.Wesley is survived by his brother Bobby (Ann) Langridge of Goliad, Texas; his sister Linda (Severo) Firova of Woodsboro, Texas; his wife Geneva (Barnes) Langridge of Bonnie View, Texas; his son Roger (Brenda) Langridge of Woodsboro, Texas and Lonny Frank Langridge of Bonnie View, Texas; his daughter Julie (Alan) Skrobarcek of Rockport, Texas; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bayside, Texas on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: To claim that one small mob can incite a coup is a bit absurd (15)
- Solving the Stroman problem will require information, community participation (11)
- It's not gloom and doom (10)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: The warning of Jan. 6 (7)
- Guest column: Now Rand Paul is in favor of big government (6)
- Syndicated Column: The AOC’s of student loan debt (4)
- EDNA MAE BROWN (3)
- 5 things to pay attention to in Victoria County in 2022 (2)
- Ann O'Connor Williams Harithas (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (2)
- Ciro Garcia (1)
- Blotter: Victoria police identify three arrested in Christmas Eve shooting (1)
- Mary Elizabeth Scott (1)
- Ruby Vincik (1)
- Arthur Eugene Honeycutt, Sr. (1)
- Despite omicron's arrival, COVID-19 cases remain low in Victoria for now (3)
- Letter: Honest journalism is critical for the survival of America’s democracy (1)
- Patricia "Patsy" Wieland (1)
- A purr-fect fit: Resident cats make home at Redbird Books (1)
- Two arrested on gambling charges (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.