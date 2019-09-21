WESLEY STEVENS YOAKUM - Wesley Stevens, 89, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born February 1, 1930 in Fordtran to Sterling and Melinda (Thompson) Stevens. He is the former owner of Steven's Plumbing, life-time member Fordtran Church of Christ and Fordtran Volunteer Fire Dept. Survivors are his wife Kay Stevens of Yoakum; his children, Larry Smith (Marta), Gary Stevens (Brenda Carol), Don Stevens (Sue Ellen), Shirley Cox (Lloyd), Bobbie Ratley (Jamie), Kenny Smith (Nadine), Ricci Stevens (Janice), Tina Sue Hawkins (Bobbie), Allan Stevens (Stormi), Brenda Gay Johnson (Elvis), Mark Hambright (Joyce) and James Hambright (Courtney); 32 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister Betty Mae Bowe; brother, Ardie Ray Stevens (Zenith). Preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Loyce (Munson) Stevens and Mary Earnestine (Tina) Smith Stevens; sisters, Ila Elkins and Effie Stevens; brothers, Oliver, Hollis, G.D., Elroy, Chesley, Aubra and L.R. Stevens. Visitation 1 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Funeral Service at 2 p.m., officiated by Don, Sam and Dwayne Stevens. Burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers are his grandsons. Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
