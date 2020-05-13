WESLY JOHN VINCIK AUSTIN - Wesly John Vincik, 37, of Austin, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020. He was born to John and Lisa Vincik of Edna on March 7, 1983. Wes attended and graduated from the The University of Texas in Austin with a BA in 2005 and while attending UT he spent his summers working with YouthWorks Mission Trips. His next adventure took him to Dallas where he attended and graduated from Dallas Theological Seminary with a MA in Christian counseling in 2008. After completing grad school he returned to Austin and went to work for CARY (Counseling At Risk Youth) and then for AISD running one of their afterschool programs for disadvantaged children. Leaving AISD he then worked at SunPower Solar and then Software Advice where he worked at the time of his death. He is survived by his parents, John and Lisa Eager Vincik; brother, Thomas Vincik and wife, Valerie; nephew, Reid Vincik; nieces, Avery and Leah Vincik; grandmother, Pauline Vincik and the love of his life, Siiri Marquardt and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM until Noon at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A private family service will be held. For your safety, CDC guidelines will be followed with social distancing and limitation of visitors in the chapel. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
