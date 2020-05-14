Vincik, Wesly

WESLY JOHN VINCIK AUSTIN - The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 9:00 AM until Noon at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A private family service will be held. For your safety, CDC guidelines will be followed with social distancing and limitation of visitors in the chapel. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

