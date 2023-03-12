Wilbert “Chris”
Bennetsen
YOAKUM — Wilbert “Chris” Bennetsen”, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023. He was born May 13, 1939 in Yoakum to Christian and Annie “Lacina” Bennetsen.
He was a veteran having served in the US Army. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was retired from the telephone company (Southwestern Bell) after 35 years of service.
He is survived by wife of 58 years, Agnes Krhovjak Bennetsen of Yoakum; son, Jason Bennetsen and wife Bonnie of Cedar Park; two grandchildren, Alex Bennetsen and Ashley Bennetsen; sisters-in-law, Patricia Bennetsen and Marlene Suszanski (Gene); numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffery Bennetsen sister, Lillian Altman and husband Allen; brother, Daniel Bennetsen.
Private Funeral Service was held.
Pallbearers were, Jason Bennetsen, Nathan Suszanski, Allen Chris Altman, Ryan Janak, Lucas Janak and Rex Beenetsen.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
