Wilbert Lee Treybig
VICTORIA — Wilbert Lee Treybig, 82, of Victoria, Texas joined the angels in Heaven on September 16, 2021. He was born in Tivoli to the late Lester Ben and Ruby Irene Marsh Treybig on September 14, 1939.
Wilbert graduated from Calhoun High School in 1957. He attended Victoria Junior College where he was a member of the track team. He ran the high hurdles and was ranked 3rd in the nation in 1958-1959. Wilbert attended Texas A&I in Kingsville where he graduated with a Business Administration degree. Upon graduation, he taught short hand and typing in Odem, TX. During this time, Wilbert attended night school and earned his Master’s in Business Administration.
Wilbert was only 25 years old when he became the high school principal in Odem, TX, where he resided for 16 years. Upon returning to Port Lavaca, Wilbert was the principal of Point Comfort Elementary School. He later became principal of Harrison Elementary in Port Lavaca. Wilbert retired from his career in education in 1994.
Wilbert met Jane Elder, his beloved wife of 56 years, in the 4th grade. They were married on June 16, 1962, in Port Lavaca, TX. He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Treybig (Sherilyn), son, Wade Treybig (Kristy) and granddaughter, Amber Treybig.
Wilbert was preceded in death by his loving wife and parents.
The family will be having a private celebration of life.
