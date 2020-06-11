WILFRED L. BECKER INEZ - Wilfred L. Becker, 82 of Inez passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born November 24, 1937 in Inez, TX to Hilmer H. and Ruby Franz Becker. Wilfred retired from DuPont as an instrument technician after many years. Mr. Becker officiated at the high school volleyball games and for many years, along with his wife Marie, was known in the community as Santa and Mrs. Claus. He is survived by his daughter, Ruby Dyson and husband, Sandy of Inez; son, William Fred Becker of Inez; sister, Jeanene Peckham of Murphy, TX; brother, Woody Becker of Inez; five grandchildren, JoRea Dyson, Karly Dyson, Will Becker, Michael Becker and Christin Becker; and four great grandchildren, Aubree Becker, Harmony Becker, Allie Becker and Layne Gonzales. In addition to his parents, Wilfred was preceded in death by his wife, Vaughnia "Marie" Becker in 2015 and infant son, Richard D. Becker. A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Angel's Rest Cemetery (Becker family cemetery) at Bankhead in Inez, TX. A memorial celebration of life will follow the interment at the Garcitas Creek Campground. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

