Wilfred Schoenfeld

YOAKUM — Wilfred “Willie” Schoenfeld, age 87, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
He was born June 16, 1935 in DeWitt County to Walter and Adela Rathke Schoenfeld.
He was a graduate of Yoakum High School. He was a crane operator for off-shore drilling and exploration working in Nigeria and Africa and was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. After his retirement he enjoyed working with his cattle and hunting with friends.
Survivors: wife of 48 years, Mildred Kneifel Schoenfeld; four nieces, one nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceded in death by: parents; sister, Lorene Glass (Grady); brothers, Norwin Schoenfeld (Roy Evelyn) and Herman Lee Schoenfeld.
Visitation 1:00 p.m. with funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial Herman Sons Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
