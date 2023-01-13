Will Martin, Jr.
VICTORIA — Will Martin, Jr. passed away January 6, 2023 at the age of 74. He was born August 12, 1948 in Wharton, Texas to the late George Wleczyk and Sarah Elizabeth (Coody) Wleczyk.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at Son Valley Ranch, 8793 US-87 North, Victoria. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Honoring him as pallbearers will be Barry Lauger, Ron Kocian, Travis Starkey, John Tait, Chad Neese, Lloyd Hall, Mark Talley and Bill Beck. Honorary pallbearers are Col. Michael Petrash, Bill Smith, James Ward, Karl Fontenot, Matt Gaskin, Toni Nardini, James Kurth, Mark Westerman, Sam Phillips, Julius Whitby, Fred Sauseda, John Williams, Ernest Montez, Chris Brissette, Sherrae Brissette, Ray Vick and numerous other veterans and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Juanita Withers; nephew Shawn Withers and sister-in-law Janice Bellew.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marilyn Martin; children Melodie (Lloyd) Hall, Sonya (Mark) Talley, Mancie (Bill) Beck and Tyler (Emily Green) Neese; step son Chad (Jenifer) Neese; sister Elizabeth “Little sis” (James) Ward; grandchildren Brandon Griffith, Danielle Luna, Chloe Luna, Caden Luna, Becca Talley, Sammie Talley, Brodie Beck, Coby Beck, Lizzy Neese, Jessie Burton and Jayden Burton and numerous other loving family and friends.
Will was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He loved his family and truly enjoyed football, hunting, fishing and shooting. He was always helping anyone in need, especially veterans. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Will was a true advocate for Veteran’s benefits throughout the state of Texas. He was the Commander of the American Legion Post 166 and was active in numerous veteran’s organizations. He was the Executive Director for Conservative Texans Charitable Bingo and was on the board of the Bingo Advisory Committee through the Lottery Commission. He was also involved in the Republican GOP.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
