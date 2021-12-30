Willa Dean Hilbrich Wolter
CUERO — Willa Dean Hilbrich Wolter went to her heavenly home Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was born on the Hilbrich Ranch near Westhoff in Gonzales County on August 27, 1930, to Willie and Lillie Koehler Hilbrich. She graduated from Smiley High School and kept close contact with all of her 11 classmates, many of whom still came to see her at the assisted living home in Cuero. She was baptized, confirmed and married Adrian R. Mueller at St. John Lutheran Church, Westhoff.
In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s she owned and operated Dean’s Beauty Salon in Westhoff. On June 19, 1970, she married Oscar Wolter and moved to Wharton where Randy Wolter joined the family. In 1975 the family moved to Cuero. She became active in many organizations helping with all the fundraisers of the American Legion, VFW and Cuero Volunteer Fire Department auxiliaries. She donated her talents of crocheting and gave most of her center pieces as fundraiser items. Most of these also involved making meals like Thanksgiving and through her volunteering, she was asked to help at the Cuero High School Cafeteria. Her hard work and dedication quickly earned her the title of Manager of Cuero ISD Cafeterias for 19 years. This is also the time she and her brother Billy Ray Hilbrich took over the Hilbrich and Koehler ranches, which she was most proud of.
All through her life she enjoyed having a nice yard and was known by some as “Miss Cuero Yard of the Month”. Along with this, she enjoyed having yard sales, mostly for her friends to gather at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her brother, Billy Ray Hilbrich.
She is survived by her loving family: children, Denis Mueller and wife, Sheryl, Lanette Gips and her husband, Ottie, Bonnie Burton, and Randy Wolter and his wife, Alison. She is also survived by six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Sue Hilbrich.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kim Burnett, Willa Dean’s personal care giver and also to Bruce Fuller, Willa Dean’s yard manager and gardener for over 15 years.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Mueller, J. P Gips, Matt Gips, Beverly Burton, Jordan Boothe, Justin Boothe, and Jennings Boothe.
Visitation will begin at 9 am on Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Cuero with a service to follow at 10 am with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Interment will be at Lindenau Community Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Cuero, Lindenau Community Cemetery or Hospice of South Texas.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
