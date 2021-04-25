Willa Nadine Butler
VICTORIA — Willa Nadine (Thomas) Butler, 85, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at her home in Victoria.
Nadine was born in Kahoka, Missouri on October 20, 1935, the daughter of Ben Murray and Julia Christine Thomas.
She worked several jobs in her eighty-five years. The job she loved most was being Secretary at Radiation Oncology at CMC for fifteen years. She cherished her coworkers and her patients. Later, because of her love for animals Nadine worked for PetSmart.
Nadine is survived by one daughter, Darlene Bennett and husband, Ronnie of Victoria, TX; one granddaughter, Emily Rae Bennett; one grandson, Nicolas Bennett and his wife, Crystal; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Rose all of Victoria, TX; step grandsons: Eric and Doman of Victoria, TX; her best friend for over forty years, Linda Plummer; several nieces and nephews; along with her precious kitties that she loved so much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; her husband, George Butler who passed away in April of 2014; her former spouse, Floyd Miller who passed away in 1983; and quite a few beloved pets.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to assist with final expenses.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl St., La Grange, TX 78945. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
