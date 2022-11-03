WILLAM E. CLARKSON
REFUGIO — William E. Clarkson (Bill to family and friends) On October 18, 2022, Bill joined his wife Shelia, and Parents Milton and Wilma Clarkson In their eternal home. He leaves behind two children Thomas Clarkson and Fiancé Kathrine Griffin, and Shane Clarkson. Along with eight grandchildren Beth, Karlie, Sam, Sophia, Seth, Coby Shane, Elijah and Phoebe. Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, November 5th at 2:00pm with a graveside memorial service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Refugio Texas. William is a 1966 graduate of Refugio High School who served in the United States Marine Corp from 1969 to 1991. In lieu flowers please make donations in memory of Bill to The Texas Veterans Network and or the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department. Services by Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.