William A. “Bill”
Mladenka
VICTORIA — Billie Augustin “Bill” Mladenka, of Victoria, TX. passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, shortly after his 97th birthday. He was born on March 12, 1926, in Yoakum, TX., the only child of Gus Louis and Mary Myrtle Hickey Mladenka. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Willie Mae Mladenka.
Bill grew up on the family farm and ranch helping with the crops, cattle and doing what he loved best, riding his horse Silver. He was a graduate of Yoakum High School. Bill was drafted two weeks after he turned eighteen and served his country during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater of Operations. Once home, he enrolled in Baldwin Business College where he met the love of his life, Willie Mae Heimlich. They married and enjoyed sixty-four years together. Bill worked for Union Carbide in High Pressure 1 for thirty-two years. Upon his retirement from Union Carbide, he enjoyed maintaining the family farm and ranch and raising cattle.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Pauline Mladenka and husband, Thomas Hendryx of Victoria; sons, Paul Mladenka and wife, Debbie of Lake McQueeney and Billy Mladenka and wife Cathy of Seguin; five grandchildren, Aaron Smith and wife Midori, Jessica Smith and husband Matthew Lee, Jennifer and husband Mike Larsen, Brian Mladenka and wife Jessica, and Elizabeth Mladenka; five great grandchildren, Tyler Smith Duron, Hannah Rose Duron, Brooke Larsen, Madeline Larsen and Mackenzie Larsen.
Visitation will be Monday, March 20, 2023, from 9-9:30 am with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial with graveside services will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Yoakum, TX.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Smith, Brian Mladenka, Tyler Duron, Matthew Lee, Richard Seiler and Mike Larsen.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory School, 1311 E. Mesquite, Victoria, TX 77901.
