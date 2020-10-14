William A. Tagliabue
VICTORIA — William A. “Willie” Tagliabue, age 62, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born May 18, 1958 in Victoria to Betty Ann Bayer Tagliabue and the late Allison Tagliabue.
His is survived by his mother; sisters, Sherri (Bill) Johnston, Alisa (Steve) Michalzik; nephew, Lee (Kalia) Johnston; niece, Allison Johnston and great nephew, Levi Johnston and many cousins, family and friends.
William was a family man who loved his family. Many a pranks was played on his niece and nephew. He was a devoted son, uncle and brother.
William was a comfort to his mother, helping with the family farm and cattle.
He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1976.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
If friends so desire, memorials may be made to St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River, Victoria, TX 77901, Nazareth Academy, 206 West Convent, Victoria, TX 77901 or charity one’s choice.
