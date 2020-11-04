William B. Beam
VICTORIA — William B. Beam went to be with the Lord October 30, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born December 21, 1933 in Latrobe, PA to the late Edward A. and Elizabeth Beam.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Edna.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Margaret Beam.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Cynthia Beam; children Sue Anderson and her husband Randal Byrd, Laura Beam Deere, and Alan (Patricia) Roberts; brother Edward A. (Lorna) Beam; grandchildren Ed Beam, Samantha Roberts and AJ Roberts and great grandson Hunter Roberts.
William was very active in his church, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Edna. He loved his dogs, woodworking, dancing, and travel.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
