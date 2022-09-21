William “Bill” Aaron Shively
PORT LAVACA — William “Bill” Aaron Shively, 97, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Knippa, Texas on November 4, 1924. Bill met and married the love of his life, Freddie Ann Fenoglio, in 1948, and they shared 62 blissful years of marriage until her passing in 2010. Bill was a Pipe Fitter for numerous years and served in the Army Air Force during World War II as an airplane mechanic. He was also a very proud 50 plus year member of the Pipe Fitters Union and the Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife, Freddie Ann Fenoglio Shively, daughter; Jerry Shively White, and brother; James Shively.
Bill is survived by daughters; Charlotte Bors-Koefoed (Barry) and Lisa Williams (Rogelio “Roy” Villarreal); grandchildren; Michelle Thigpen (J), Anthony “Tony” Williams, Jacob Williams (Paige) and Jody Schultz (Derek); great-grandchildren; Evan Thigpen, Max Thigpen, Riley Williams, Landon Williams, Eleanor Schultz, and Quade Schultz.
His love for chess, dominos, cards and anything competitive was well known but completely overshadowed by his love for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was known by everyone as “Granddaddy” whether related or not. He loved with his whole heart and soul and was the sweetest man anyone could ever meet. He was the caretaker for his family, or anyone else in need, his whole life.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, immediately followed by interment at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Williams, Jake Williams, Derek Schultz, J Thigpen, Evan Thigpen, Max Thigpen, Patrick Kurtz and Joey Matson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Barry Kors-Koefoed.
“Huge thank you to Rosa Vallejo and her staff for the excellent service provided during his last few months. Also, to Karen Williams and the staff at Calhoun Home Health, he couldn’t have asked for better people tending to him.”
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.