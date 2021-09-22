Alexander, II
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA — Mr. William “Bill” Alexander, II, age 82, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Elizabeth Alexander and sisters, Elizabeth Ann Cross and Sarah Schmittgens. He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Mary “Dolly” Alexander of Flowery Branch; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Roy Conley, Jr. of Lawrenceville, GA; sons and daughter-in-law, James and Heather Alexander of Columbia, SC, John Alexander of Flowery Branch; and grandchildren, Courtney Conley and Ashleigh Alexander. Mr. Alexander was born October 2, 1938 in Dallas, Texas. He was a 1956 graduate of Yoakum High School, Texas and also attended the University of Maryland. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. Mr. Alexander retired as the Director of Insurance Claims Office from American General Insurance Company (Maryland Casualty Insurance/Zurich Insurance Co.) after 25 years and also retired from TransAmerican Insurance Group in Irving, Texas after ten years. He traveled with the Missionaries of the Poor to Jamaica for 20 years and shipped the music for the missionaries all over the world. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch, GA with Father Fred Wendel and Father Ignacio Morales officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missionaries of the Poor, P.O. Box 29893, Atlanta, GA 30359. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
